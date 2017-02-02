Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old jogger was assaulted in an attempted robbery in Chesham.

At around 10.15 am on January 30, two men approached the male victim in Cowcroft Woods on Broomstick Lane.

After discovering the man had no possessions on him, the hooded duo responded by attacking the runner.

The victim suffered bruising to his face and jaw but did not require hospital treatment following the incident.

The offenders are described as two 6ft white men in their mid-twenties, both were slim build and wore hoodies.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information.

Please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 – no personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.