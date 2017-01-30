Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An internationally renowned ballerina, who is based in Bucks, is celebrating her 70th birthday.

Annik Coatalen Heal, who has taught ballet for 32 years, has shared her lifelong passion for the art with hundreds of people in both France and the UK.

After suffering an injury which cut her career short, Annik set her sights on teaching and set up a world renowned Ballet School in France – tutoring stars such as Violete Verdy and Elisabeth Platel.

In 2000, Annik and her husband Oliver took on a family farm building in Beaconsfield and, after Oliver realised his wife missed ballet, he encouraged her to set up Baylins Ballet Barn.

Annik spoke about how her passion for dance helps her to inspire others.

She said: “When I first started teaching, it was a real challenge for me; I was very used to being on stage and dancing with courage in front of many people, but teaching is a different thing altogether.

“When I first started my school in France, I was quite shy, and unsure if I would be able to convey the passion and knowledge I had. Once I got into it though, there was no turning back.

“I really love teaching ballet, and that is why I am continuing.”

After the barn was restored, Baylins Ballet Barn opened its doors in 2003. For 14 years, Annik and a selection of excellent pianists have been training a new generation of stars.

Since opening, the school has had highly acclaimed guest teachers such as Brice Asnard, a Northern Ballet dancer, Lauren Stroud, star of Cats and Wicked, and has had guests such as Lauren Cuthbertson, principal dancer with the Royal Ballet.

Jade Ilke, whose child is taught by Annik, explained how she created such a successful Ballet School.

She said: “Annik has a firm, fair and loving approach that the children love.

“Her insistence of keeping the number of students low in each class makes Baylins an extended family not only to the children but also to the parents of the children.”

Even as she surpasses her 70th year, the ex-international ballerina shows no sign of stopping.

Annik said: “I really want focus on supporting more students to make ballet into a career, and make sure my passion is handed over from generation to generation.”

To find out more about Baylins Ballet Barn, visit http://www.baylinsballetbarn.com.