HSBC has today announced their plan to close their Chesham branch in May this year.

The shutting of the branch comes as part of the bank’s plan to close 62 branches by the end of 2017.

The closures, which will also affect the Gerrard’s Cross branch, come as part of HSBC’s investment in online banking and it is believed the move will lead to 180 redundancies.

Francesca McDonagh, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management for the UK and Europe, said the changes are to ensure a sustainable branch network for the long-term.

She said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing - more customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before. More than 90% of our interactions are now through our digital channels.

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future. We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front-line colleagues using greater range of technology.

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement.”

The 62 announced branch closures are in addition to the 55 branches HSBC will close this year.

Over the past five years, the number of customers using HSBC branches has fallen by almost 40%, with 93% of contact with the bank being made over the phone and 97% of cash withdrawals made at ATM machines.

According to HSBC, the recent closures marks the end of its branch restructuring programme.

All branches will close in line with the BBA Access to Banking Protocol and help is being provided for customers who want to set up an internet banking account.

The Chesham branch is set to close on Friday 12 May 2017, but the Chesham Post Office is open Monday to Saturday so customers can continue their day-to-day banking.