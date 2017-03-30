Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A contractor for High Speed 2 (HS2) has surrendered its £170million contract after an ongoing conflict of interest row with its rival bidder.

CH2M Hill was contracted as HS2's Phase 2b delivery partner earlier this year – a decision which prompted rival bidder Mace to threaten legal action against the company.

Mace said that a high number of HS2 Ltd staff, including then CEO Roy Hill, were working on secondment from CH2M due to a “revolving door recruitment policy” between the two companies.

CH2M were previously awarded a £70m delivery partner contract and, when they were awarded another £350m contract in March 2016, several CH2M staff were still working at HS2 Ltd on the initial deal.

Joe Rukin, the campaign manager for Stop HS2, said CH2M surrendering the contract on the day of Brexit is an attempt to bury bad news and he called for all HS2's contracts to be investigated.

He said:“The fact CH2M Hill have walked away from this contract is clearly an admission of guilt over conflict of interest, and they hope doing this now at a good time to bury bad news means their other contract awards will not be investigated.

“The only reason HS2 was proposed in the first place was due to strong lobbying from vested interests in the construction industry, and a complete lack of any budgetary control over contacts proves HS2 is crony capitalism at its’ worst.

“With the next set of contracts running into the billions, we call on government to immediately investigate the award of all HS2 contracts.”

Amidst the conflict of interest row, £8.6billion worth of HS2 Phase 1 contracts have been delayed.

With a number of HS2 contractors exceeding their initial budgets, such as CH2M exceeding their first contract by 49%, Chair of Stop HS2 Penny Gaines labelled the project a waste of taxpayers money.

“Most people don't want HS2 and see it as an exorbitant waste of taxpayers money,” she said.

“What is astounding though is the claim that they are doing it to alleviate further delays.

"HS2 is seriously behind schedule.

"Royal Assent for Phase 1 had been due in 2015, but was only got in the last few weeks. Phase 2 is also behind.”

A spokesperson from HS2 commented on the £170million contract being dropped by CH2M.

He said: “As they have announced, CH2M have decided to withdraw from the Phase 2b Development Partner bid process, a decision which we welcome.”