A fire broke out this afternoon at a house on Swan Lane, The Lee.

Five crews, from Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Haddenham, have all attended the scene.

The Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury is there along with a water carrier and a turntable ladder.

Fire-fighters are using four sets of breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets and two main jets.

The crews have isolated utilities at the property.