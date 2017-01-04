Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two fly-tippers have been fined more than £2,000 for dumping hotel mattresses in a High Wycombe field.

John Thomas Smith, 18, and a youth who cannot be named were caught out by a member of the public on April 22 last year.

Police enquiries revealed Mr Smith was driving a family member's vehicle and the mattresses had come from a local hotel.

Mr Smith was fined £615 and the youth £200, as well as each paying £600 towards prosecution costs and a combined £82 in victim surcharges.

High Wycombe Magistrates' heard the pair were spotted in a truck after dumping mattresses in the field, off Hammersley Lane.

Councillor Sir Beville Stanier, chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, praised the person for reporting the incident.

He said: “The way these individuals dumped their rubbish in the middle of a country field was shameless.

“Thankfully a vigilant member of the public was able to take down the details which led to their conviction.

“This is a great example of the part the community plays in helping us catch waste criminals.”

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council , which was working on behalf of the Waste Partnership.

In November 2003, the Waste Partnership launched the 'Illegal Dumping Costs' campaign to combat illegal dumping and waste management offences in Buckinghamshire.

Since the launch, on average one fly-tipper is caught each week and now they have secured more than 500 convictions.