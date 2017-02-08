Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of green-fingered volunteers in Amersham have planted 500 trees in Willow Wood.

The 2nd Amersham on the Hill Cub Pack joined forces with Amersham in Bloom Volunteers and the town council to plant a variety of trees in the wood.

More than 15 cubs and their parents helped plant the trees, which were donated by OVO Energy and The Conservation Volunteers, which included oak, beech and birch trees.

The trees are an extension of the mature Willow Wood, which is located behind Stanley Hill Cemetery in Amersham.

A spokesperson from Amersham Town Council said: “We hope that the initiative inspires and educates people about the benefits that planting trees bring to their communities and communal green spaces.

“Over the past five years, we have planted over 2,400 trees which will provide a beautiful local treasure for future generations.

“All of our Amersham in Bloom initiatives actively encourage community engagement for the benefit of our town”

Since 2012, trees have been planted all over Amersham with more than 150 children involved.

For more information on Amersham in Bloom, click here.