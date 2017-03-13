Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chesham charity is hosting a Spring Forecourt Sale to raise money to help stimulate underdeveloped economies abroad.

WORKAID, who tackles poverty by providing disadvantaged people with the tools they need to learn a skilled trade, will hold their popular sale on April 1 at The Old Boot Factory on Townsend Road.

A range of gardening tools, from lawnmowers to bric-a-brac haberdashery plants, at reasonable prices so Bucks residents can kick-start Spring gardening and help the less fortunate.

Every pound raised at the sale goes to help WORKAID fund the shipment of the containers it sends to Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania.

These kits are each filled with tools, sewing and knitting machines to enable local self-help groups to become self-sufficient and to help stimulate local economies.

Peter McLoughlin, of WORKAID, said the event was a great way to be prepared and also raise money for the people who need it most.

“Don't be April fooled,” he said.

“As Spring approaches now is the time to buy the tools needed for work in the garden or in the home – or even in the garage.

“In 2016, seventy tonnes of equipment was shipped – including tool sets for a wide variety of trades, sewing machines, knitting machines and wool, as well as typewriters and miscellaneous equipment.”

With these shipments, WORKAID has supported over 170 projects which have improved the lives over thousands of people abroad.

Recently, WORKAID appealed for anyone who is newly retired, missing a routine or who just has some spare time to consider joining the WORKAID team.

To volunteer some time to the charity, or just for some more information, call 01494 775220.