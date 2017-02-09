Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stripping down to swimwear and bearing all can be daunting for some women, but a solution in Chesham has inspired over 125 women to get active.

This Girl Can Swim, run by Better's Chesham Leisure Centre, has been running sessions for women since the campaign was launched in February 2016.

More than 50 sessions have been held so far in Chesham, with around 14 women attending per session and the age of swimmers ranging from 13 to 75.

Wendy Zakrewski, Better sports officer at Chesham Leisure Centre, said the swimming sessions have been fantastic for local women.

She said: “The staff at Chesham Leisure Centre are proud to host This Girl Can Swim sessions.

“We strive to help our local community get more active more often, especially with groups who wouldn't usually exercise, which is what these sessions are doing.

“Many of the women come to the sessions with little or no swimming experience. It's fantastic helping these ladies conquer their fear of the water and become competent swimmers, which they wouldn't have done on their own or in mixed swimming sessions.”

Women from all over Buckinghamshire have been feeling the benefits of swimming, which include burning 200 calories an hour, a reduced risk of chronic illness and a full body workout.

The sessions also work with women who have a fear of water, one of which being Crystal Singh, 34, who has overcome her anxieties after taking part in This Girl Can Swim.

“I want to thank Wendy for teaching me how to swim and helping me overcome my fear of water – I can't even explain how terrified I was to swim,” Ms Singh said.

“Today I feel confident in the water, the sessions have really made me believe in me and made me live up to the This Girl Can campaign.”

In October, Chesham's This Girl Can Swim sessions were awarded the Project of the Year at the Bucks and Milton Keynes Sports Awards.

The hour-long sessions, run every Wednesday at 9am, always have a qualified swimming teacher present to offer support and guidance and new members get flip flops, a towel and a hairbrush.

Another swimmer, Muryam Saleem, 31, overcome her initial nerves and size consciousness through This Girl Can Swim.

She said: “This session has been a life saver for me, by attending the sessions regularly I have gone from a size 16 to a size eight.

“I have been so inspired by the session that I am going to become a swimming teacher hopefully by the end of this year.”

For more information contact Wendy Zakrzewski at 01494 791779.