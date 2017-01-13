Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After rally driver Louise Cook was forced to auction off her trophies to compete at Rally Sweden 2017, a Berkhamstead resident stepped in.

David Stonhill, 34, decided to set up a Go Fund Me page to raise the £8,000 needed for the 25-year-old to enter the World Rally Championships 3.

In just five days, the IT worker had beaten his target and raised £8,195 for Miss Cook.

One donation made was as high as £3,000 from Hudmotorsports, who commented: “I wish someone had given me the chance when I was young!”.

Mr Stonhill, who has been a rally fan for many years, was thrilled at the fundraising results.

He said: “Some sponsors pulled out or delayed and if she didn't come up with the money, she wouldn't get into the rally and that would be her chance gone.

“It was an amazing thing to see people from all around the world donating - it's difficult to see someone struggling when they've worked so hard for something.

“We're all fans of the sport but there won't be a sport there to watch if we don't help people out. The community united to support Louise – it really was an incredible thing.”

(Photo: Photo by Taneli Niinimaki)

The £8,000 is just paying for the entry and the rally driver said she will need to raise about £25,000 if she is to complete a successful campaign.

However, the fundraising efforts of Mr Stonhill has meant Miss Cook has taken her trophies down from eBay.

Posting on her Facebook page, she said: “I just don’t know what to say - the support and generosity of you all has truly inspired me!

“I know I have a hell of a lot of work still to do fundraising for the event and car cost, but I will do everything, I will make it there!”

Donations even came from countries like America and Australia, with comments such as “you're an inspiration to everyone” and “you must keep the Trophy and continue to succeed Louise!”

Rally Sweden will begin on 9 February 2017.