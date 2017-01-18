Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Great Missenden's former police station and care home could be demolished to make room for a new sheltered housing scheme.

An application, submitted to Chiltern District Council, proposes building 28 apartments on the site of the disused police station and Chalk Leys Care Home in the High Street.

On top of this, the demolished buildings would also make room for four terraced houses, as well as communal facilities, parking, bin storage and a manager's office.

According to the application, the sheltered housing will come with a number of benefits to the local area, including a re-use of a previously developed site.

On top of this, other benefits include “specialist housing provision for older people” and the “support of vitality and viability of local facilities and services through population increase”.

As highlighted in the application, the Government's National Planning Policy Framework encourages the effective use of brownfield land.

Rectory Homes, who submitted the application, said the accommodation would be exclusively for over 60-year-olds and would be made up of 19 two-bedroom apartments and nine one-bedroom apartments.

The now-empty police station was relocated to Great Missenden Library over two years ago and the care home has not been able to find an operator for the facility.

In regards to knocking down the disused care home, the plans said: “In judging the significance of the loss of the care home as a community facility, regard should be had to the benefit of securing replacement elderly person’s accommodation.”

Councillors representing the area were unavailable for comment at the time.

The plans will be discussed at Chiltern District Council at the next planning meeting in February.