An Amersham charity has raised more than £2,000 at a Q&A with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall.

Scannappeal, which provides cutting-edge equipment for NHS hospitals in the county, put on the evening at Adams Park, High Wycombe, on February 9.

To raise money for their £130,000 appeal, Mike wowed audiences with sporting stories, tales of being a television star and even what it’s like to watch TV shows with the Queen.

On top of this, he provided insight into his thoughts on the current rugby team, antics of world tours, inside secrets about his past teammates and some of his highs and lows as an England Rugby hero.

The successful evening raised £2,300, which will go towards buying a state-of-the-art 3D theatre stack system for Wycombe hospital to treat patients with prostate, kidney and bladder cancers.

William Baxter CBD, the charity’s chairman, said Mike Tindall entertained more than 200 people on the night.

He said: “The event was a raging success.

“Mike wowed the audience with his stories and guests were so very generous in their support of our cause.

“The money raised will make a big difference to the Cancer Fighting Fund Appeal and we are very grateful to Mike for supporting us with this event.”

The charity’s Cancer Fighting Fund appeal has been running for almost a year and it is hoped that, after their summer fundraising events, the equipment will be in use before the end of the year.

The advanced equipment will allow surgeons to radically improve the precision of laparoscopic surgery - which will mean shorter operations with less blood loss, pain and risk to the patient.