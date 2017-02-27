Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Italian restaurant in Amersham could be demolished to make room for a new terrace of housing.

Guido’s, on South Road, had been running for 36 years before it closed its doors on Christmas Day last year.

Now, if the proposals are approved by Chiltern District Council, Guido’s and the six flats above it could be turned into six new homes.

Tempietto Architects, who submitted the plan, hopes to build a number of semi-detached properties on the site of the old restaurant.

(Photo: Tempietto Architects)

The new homes would be a mixture of four-bedroom homes with garages and three-bedroom homes - which would be both terraced and semi-detached.

Tempietto Architects said: “The ambition of this project is to produce buildings of high-quality design that will be well assimilated into the surrounding streetscape.

“The proposed replacement buildings will be constructed of high-quality materials - including local red stock bricks.”

After the plan was submitted last year, it was withdrawn on January 31 after issues were highlighted - however, all issues have apparently been addressed in the revised proposal.

The four bedroom houses will have integral garages and each home will have two off-street parking spaces, making a total of three spaces per house.

The future of the former Italian restaurant is expected to have been decided by Thursday 6 April.