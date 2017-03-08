Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Fairtrade Fornight draws to a close, the final farmer-friendly events are being held in Chesham – Buckinghamshire's first Fairtrade town.

Auberge du Chocolat, the only Fairtrade company in Chesham, raised awareness of disadvantaged farming communities by hosting a Fairtrade Tea-Break on March 2.

The event had visitors enjoying complimentary Fairtrade refreshments, including chocolate tasting, while they found out about how Fairtrade works in a fun and lighthearted way.

Anne Scott, of Auberge du Chocolat, said the event hoped to supported a wide range of people.

She said: “The intention of the event was a kind of 'Home and Abroad'.

“At present there is a level of ill feeling country-wide about giving to countries abroad.

“To this end, our event encouraged people to think about Fairtrade more, but our collection tins at the event was for two local charities – Arctic1 and Chesham museum.”

Auberge du Chocolat is hosting another Fairtrade Coffee-Break at Chess Business Park on March 10, from 10am till noon.

As well as complimentary refreshments, Traidcraft will also be there with a wealth of information and there will be collection tins for local charities.