The dark depths of Wycombe's Hellfire Caves is not a place you'd usually imagine spending a movie night.

However, this opportunity will be offered to Bucks residents, thanks to husband and wife duo Darren and Deborah Henderson, of Amersham.

On March 16, the pair are launching the Chiltern's Vintage Cinema and will show modern classics and latest releases in unusual places across the region.

The pop-up cinema will be screening films such as Batman, The Shining and The Exorcist in the spooky Hellfire Caves in West Wycombe.

With real in-house bats, dark underground tunnels and tales of haunted caves, the screenings at the caves are guaranteed to freak out customer across the five nights.

The screening of Paddington, at Bucks Railway Centre, will have audiences welcomed by the bear and offered a marmalade sandwich, before watching the film between two vintage trains.

Darren Henderson, former Senior Vice President of Sony Music, explained what inspired the idea.

He said: “We live in Amersham with a young family and are constantly looking for fun and different things to do.

“We had cinemas in Amersham and Beaconsfield but they're long gone, so our aim is to replace these but as pop-ups.

“We're invested heavily in the latest projection and sound equipment to ensure a high-quality experience and, when coupled with the unique and unusual location, audiences will be blown away.”

Four Weddings and a Funeral will be shown at Kings Chapel in Amersham – one of the locations where it was filmed - and Night at the Museum at the Natural History Museum in Tring.

The screenings at the museum will make for a more family-friendly trip, as audiences will settle in for a film next to their seal, hippo and deer displays.

Deborah Henderson, the founder of design agency Thinkpublic, said: “We want to capture some of the magic of a trip to the cinema.

“Our experiences are as much about the ambiance as it is about the movie – we have ushers and usherettes in traditional uniforms, an intermission, popcorn sold on an usher's tray, retro sweets and local ice-cream for sale.”

Other films which will be screened by the duo include The Lion King, Pretty Woman, Willy Wonka, Silence of the Lambs and Back to the Future.

For information on reserving tickets, click here.