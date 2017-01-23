Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of the hit-and-run victim who was killed last week have left an emotional tribute to their youngest son.

David Pickup, 28, was cycling in Hicks Farm Rise, High Wycombe, on 16 January when he was hit by a car.

Now the Pickup family have released a statement so they can say their goodbyes to their son.

They said: “Our son brought joy and laughter into our lives and to those who knew him - he was known as ‘smiler’ as a baby and that smile remained with him into adulthood.

“Our hearts have been broken and our lives shattered beyond repair - say goodnight not goodbye our darling.”

Mr Pickup, who attended Holmer Green Senior School in High Wycombe, developed a passion for music at a young age.

Although he worked at Costa, Zizzi’s, Jungs, The Papermill and as a lifeguard, his love was always for singing.

Mr Pickup’s family spoke about his successful career as a musician.

They said: “David’s passion was singing, whether karaoke nights in town, singing acoustically in two bands ‘Ash and Dave’ and ‘Let There Be Light’ or being front man with rare rock band ‘This Dying Hour’.

“One of the highlights of David’s singing career was winning the Whitbread’s Got Talent competition in May 2011, whilst working at The Papermill. The final was held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry in front of an audience of 2,500 people.”

Tributes have also been pouring in on social media since the incident and one was left by Lisa Roberts, who said the singer well-loved.

She said: "David was a guy you only had to meet once but left an imprint on your heart forever.”

Another friend of the victim posted a song he recorded before he died - all proceeds the song makes are going to the Pickup family.

Since the incident, which happened between 11.10pm and 11.45pm, the Thames Valley Police have been appealing for witnesses.

Two men were arrested following the hit-and-run but they were both later bailed.

Anyone with any information about the collision should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.