To celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight, Chesham helped commuters swap standard snacks for ones which supported farmers in developing countries.

Chesham4Fairtrade, who were outside Chesham Station this morning, served a variety of Fairtrade produce to Chesham residents - including bananas, chocolate and nuts.

The group, dressed like bananas, were outside Chesham Station between 7.15am and 8.15am, handing out free Fairtrade goodies to commuters to help them “put Fairtrade in their break”.

Kathryn Graves, the secretary for Chesham4Fairtrade, said this morning’s event went fantastically.

She said: “We were so thrilled - we gave out 200 goody bags really quickly and lots of people said we made their day.

“When people choose to buy Fairtrade, they know that the farmers and workers who made the product are being paid fairly for their hard work.

“Chesham has a really proud heritage of standing up for people's rights - in the 18th century the people of Chesham were boycotting sugar because it was a product of slavery. It is fantastic that Chesham's community is still campaigning for disadvantaged people over 200 years later.”

Following this morning’s event, Chesham’s Big Fairtrade Breakfast will be on March 11 at the town hall, where volunteers will serve a range of breakfast options between 9 and 11.30am.

Volunteers will be serving up bacon or sausage rolls, vegetarian and vegan options, muesli, fruit and yoghurt, toast and croissants with tea, coffee and fruit juice - all at reasonable prices.

This family-friendly breakfast will also offer customers the chance to enter a free prize to say thank-you for helping to support disadvantaged farming communities.

A spokesperson for Chesham4Fairtrade said the events are hoping to raise awareness.

They said: “Having the perfect cuppa or snack is an important part of our daily routine, yet millions of farmers who produce the treats we enjoy during our breaks are struggling to make a living.

“In Kenya’s coffee and tea growing regions, one in three people live in poverty - while tea pickers in Malawi earn less than £1.46 a day.

“This is not enough to provide decent food, education or healthcare for their families or invest in better farming. Whether in the UK or Malawi, no one deserves to be short-changed for a hard day's work.”

Chesham has been a Fairtrade Town for 11 years; however, according to Chesham4Fairtrade, “not enough people are buying it and not enough farmers are benefitting from it”.