To celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight, Chesham is hoping commuters will swap their standard snacks for ones which will support farmers in developing countries.

Chesham4Fairtrade, who are putting on events from the fortnight starting February 27, will be serving a variety of Fairtrade produce to Chesham residents.

On Tuesday 28 February, the group will be outside Chesham Station between 7.15am and 8.15am, handing out free Fairtrade goodies to commuters to help them “put Fairtrade in their break”.

Chesham's Big Fairtrade Breakfast will be held on Saturday 11 March at Chesham Town Hall, where volunteers will be serving a range of breakfast options at reasonable prices between 9 and 11.30am.

(Photo: Chris Short)

Volunteers will be serving up bacon or sausage rolls, vegetarian and vegan options, muesli, fruit and yoghurt, toast and croissants with tea, coffee and fruit juice.

This family-friendly breakfast will also offer customers the chance to enter a free prize to say thank-you for helping to support disadvantaged farming communities.

A spokesperson for Chesham4Fairtrade said the events are hoping to raise awareness.

They said: “Having the perfect cuppa or snack is an important part of our daily routine, yet millions of farmers who produce the treats we enjoy during our breaks are struggling to make a living.

“In Kenya’s coffee and tea growing regions, one in three people live in poverty - while tea pickers in Malawi earn less than £1.46 a day.

“This is not enough to provide decent food, education or healthcare for their families or invest in better farming. Whether in the UK or Malawi, no one deserves to be short-changed for a hard day's work.”

Chesham has been a Fairtrade Town for 11 years; however, according to Chesham4Fairtrade, “not enough people are buying it and not enough farmers are benefitting from it”.

To find out more information on either event of Fairtrade in general, click here.