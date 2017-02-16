Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new campaign in Little Chalfont saw some eco-friendly love being spread this Valentine's Day.

At Little Chalfont's farmers market and craft fair on February 11, the local WI asked members of the public to write messages on green hearts saying what they wanted to save from climate change.

Local residents put down their responses and showed their concern about climate change by writing threatened wildlife – including bees, penguins, coral reefs, fresh air and polar ice caps.

Gill Glover, of Little Chalfont's WI, said the campaign was a great way to get people talking about the important topic of climate change.

She said: “The WI hopes that this will help raise awareness of climate change and encourage everyone to take greater action on this very important subject."

The hearts were hung up temporarily in the village hall before being transferred to the village flower bed, in time for Valentine's Day.

A sign which now accompanies the green hearts on the flower bed outlines the reason behind the WI and Climate Coalition campaign “Show The Love”.

It says: “Beautiful things are possible. Clean energy gives us the power and security we need to protect the world we love from climate change.

“The love it strong. The changes and investment needed to protect our world have begun. We can have new jobs and new industries. We have the power to choose.

“But time is short. We are living through the warmest decades in recorded history, with 2016 being the hottest year since records began. All around us the places and things we love are threatened because of climate change.

“Show the love for the places, people and life we want to protect.”

For more information on Little Chalfont's WI, click here .