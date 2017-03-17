Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dutch sporting star who was jailed for raping a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Milton Keynes has been released after just one year.

The beach volleyball player, Steven Van de Velde, 22, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment after he groomed the victim online and then raped her in a hotel.

Van de Velde was allowed to serve his sentence in the Netherlands and walked free after serving just a quarter of his sentence.

Now, he is free to continue his volleyball career – which may even take him to the Olympics.

Van de Velde, who has defended his actions by saying he is “not a sex monster”, for raping the 12-year-old.

Since his release, the volleyball player publicly stated that he regrets his actions and has admitted he is to blame.

However, Van de Velde also highlighted the fact he served a very small sentence and said he would have served a longer sentence if he was punished in the UK.

An NSPCC spokesman responded to his comments and condemned his actions.

“Van de Velde’s lack of remorse and self-pity is breathtaking,” they said.

“We can only begin to imagine how distressed his victim must feel if she sees his comments.

“Grooming can leave a child feeling ashamed or even guilty because they believe they have somehow willingly participated when, in fact, an adult has preyed upon them in order to sexually exploit them.”

The NSPCC also said more needed to be done to prevent online grooming.

“Incredibly, despite intense campaigning by the NSPCC, online grooming is still not a crime in the UK,” the spokesman said.

“Despite Government creating a law two years ago to make it illegal for an adult to sext a child, the law is not yet in force.

“This is a disgrace and we are calling on Liz Truss to sign a piece of paper to make this a crime and let the police do their job and protect more children.”