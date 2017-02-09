Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison for intent to sell heroin and cocaine in Chesham.

Nii Omane, 30, of Craven Park Road, London, was convicted on February 6 at Amersham Crown Court and sentenced the following day.

On 16 December 2015, police saw Omane carrying out a drug deal at Honeysuckle Field, Chesham, and saw him return to a house on the same street later that day.

Police forced entry into the house, where the Omane was found with a large quantity of class A drugs.

Omane was convicted of one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin. He was convicted by a unanimous jury.

Investigating officer PC Antony Mee of Taplow Local CID said drug offences in the community should be taken seriously.

He said: “This is a case of a drug dealer from London coming into the Thames Valley are to sell drugs to members of our community.

“The investigation into this offence took seven months and a further five months before the case came to trial. Omane denied any involvement in the drugs trade and gave false information to police throughout.

“He has shown no remorse for his crimes and this sentence shows how seriously the courts take these types of offences.”