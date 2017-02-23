Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A countywide recruitment drive for more teachers has been launched today – just weeks after unions suggested the numbers of teachers in Buckinghamshire could fall.

More than 100 teaching roles are left to fill, according to Bucks County Council – which has set up a new website including stories of local teachers who swapped careers from jobs such as banking.

Zahir Mohammed, cabinet member for education and skills, said local unions were incorrect when they said “there is a gaping hole in the school budget” in the county.

He said: “The NUT and ATL's recent suggestion that funding cuts could mean a reduction in the number of Buckinghamshire's teachers was based on wrong assumptions – it couldn't be further from the truth.

“Buckinghamshire is investing in its teachers to ensure schools in the county remain amongst the best in the country.

“I'd encourage anyone interested in teaching in Bucks to take a look at this website, where there's a wealth of information on career paths into teaching, videos featuring new teachers, and of course all the details of job vacancies in the county.”

Nicola Monteiro, a Buckinghamshire teacher, is featured on the new website and said she swapped investment banking in Australia for teaching maths at Wycombe High School.

“I worked in a career that was very lucrative and a lot of people wonder why on earth I would want to leave,” she said.

“But no matter what you’re getting paid, it doesn't really matter. To me, if I’m bored, forget it. If I'm engaged and not bored that to me is a good day.”

However, the NUT still suggests Buckinghamshire will lose nearly 450 teachers by 2020 and say that severe cuts in school funds will see the county's schools receiving £16 million less in three years.

NUT divisional secretary Annette Pryce said Mr Mohammed and the council needs to acknowledge the reason behind the increase in teaching jobs in the area.

She said: “It would be prudent of the county council to acknowledge the reasons why there are fewer people entering teaching and more people leaving.

“When teachers are hammered constantly with new initiatives, unfair accountability measures through OFSTED and rising workloads, it's surprising to see politicians in central government dismiss or outright deny they and their policies are the cause.

“It's good to see Mr Mohammed finally acknowledge that there is a recruitment crisis in teaching, in this county this initiative is sorely needed.”

To go to Bucks County Council's website, click here .