A disabled man had his mobility scooter stolen from him in Chesham this weekend.

The victim was in Chesham town on Sunday 12 March when the incident happened.

The scooter was later found near Stubbs Wood in Chesham Bois, Amersham.

Police are now urging anyone with information about the stolen scooter, or anyone who witnessed the event, to come forward to help them with their investigation.

Thames Valley Police tweeted in the early hours of this morning: "Mobility scooter stolen from disabled man in #Chesham 12/03/17. Later found in #Amersham. Any info call 101 WE NEED YOUR HELP #WitnessAppeal."

If you do not want to call the police on 101, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 - no personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.