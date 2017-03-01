Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disabled children from Bucks were medal-winners this week after competing at the ‘home of the Paralympics’.

The Primary Panathlon took place at Stoke Mandeville Stadium on February 28 and saw all the children bringing home medals.

The ‘Paralympic-style’ games involved students from seven different schools competing in adapted games - including boccia, polybat, parachute, table cricket and athletics.

The Panathlon Foundation has been delivering competitive opportunities for young disabled people since 1999 - over 10,000 disabled young people take part every year.

The charity has already invested a total of £6.5m across London and 27 other counties and invested more than £500,000 in competitions, sports equipment and coaching for young disabled people since 2015.

South Bucks School Sport Partnership manager Rachel Hutchinson helped organise the games and said it was a fantastic day for the children.

She said: ““Panathlon is an all-inclusive opportunity for SN students - our motto is ‘a sporting chance for every child’.”

The seven competing teams included Great Missenden School, Heritage House in Chesham and Walnuts in Milton Keynes.

Heritage House school entered a team of ten students and scored 34 points throughout the day.

Deidre Jones, a class teacher at Heritage House, said: “It’s good to have different ages and abilities working together.

“It has been very useful to a visually-impaired child to experience a large space and lots of people.”

Students from Great Missenden School were proud to take home medals with huge smiles after scoring 39 points.

Their teacher, Joe Hobdell, said: “It was fantastic for the students to have the rare opportunity of being part of a team and competing in sports.

“One student, in particular, benefitted from the focus required to play polybat.”

At the end of the Panathlon, bronze went to Henlow Academy, Henlow, silver went to Addington School, Wokingham, and gold went to St Peter's, Burnham - who won with 53 points.