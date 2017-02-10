Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A loving sibling is running seven marathons in seven days to fund his older brother's treatment against a rare form of eye cancer.

Harrison O'Brien, 25, will run from his Bucks hometown of High Wycombe to Leeds in March to raise money for a treatment which cannot be funded by the NHS.

When his brother, Tom O'Brien, was just 21, he was diagnosed with uveal melanoma – a rare disease which took one of his eyes and ended his dream of becoming a pilot.

Ten years on and with a nine-month-old daughter, Tom needs to raise £100,000 for future treatment to stop the disease from spreading to other parts of his body, as it is now in his ribs and back.

Harrison, who will run more than 180 miles on his journey and will make his first stop in Aylesbury, said his brother's battle with cancer has inspired him.

“Tom's a massive inspiration to me because of what he has to go through – I can't imagine how much of a distraction this must be, especially with a young family,” Harrison said.

“He thinks the world of his little girl Amelie and this treatment will secure the fact she has a father there when she grows up. They're determined to live their lives as normal and not let this disease affect them.

“I'm nervous and excited for the run – I just want to get started now!”

Harrison, who sets off on March 12, will have friends and family running with him throughout and will be joined on day one by Tom and his wife, Juliette - who will be running with baby Amelie.

In the ideal situation where Tom doesn't require more treatment for the rare disease, the money raised will go to the Mount Vernon Cancer Centre.

The run will see Harrison, who lives near Penn, stopping at Aylesbury, Northampton, Barnsley, Leicester and Chesterfield and he will finish at his old university in Leeds.

Harrison said he hoped people would get behind such an important cause and help his family.

He said: “This is something that you don't see every day.

“I'll be going through hell to do it, but it's worth it for my brother. Tom's so young and has dealt with this so well for the last 10 years.

“£100,000 is not something we're in the financial position to deal with, but we've had some amazing support so far.”

So far Harrison and his family have raised just under £12,500. To help fund Tom's treatment, click here .