Signatures from Bucks residents have been flooding in on a counter-petition to allow President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The petition now has over 220,000 signatures and was launched in response to the anti-Trump petition, which aimed to stop the President's visit following his recent travel ban.

Over 2,500 of those signatures were from Bucks residents – Beaconsfield signed 405 times, Milton Keynes North signed 417 times and Wycombe signed 302 times.

Alan Augustus Brown, who launched the petition, stated his reasoning for starting the petition.

He said: “Donald Trump should be invited to make an official State Visit because he is the leader of a free world.

“The UK is a country that supports free speech and does not believe that people that oppose our point of view should be gagged.”

The government responds to all petitions which reach over 10,000 signatures and, therefore, this petition will be debated in Parliament on 20 February 2017.

One of the constituencies with the largest number of signatures is the Isle of Wight, which so far has collected 556 signatures.

The original anti-Trump petition wanting to ban Trump, launched by Graham Guest, recently surpassed 1.25 million signatures and, at one point, was receiving over a thousand signatures a minute.

Mr Guest said he was not against President Trump visiting the UK, but intended to refuse him a state visit to spare the Queen's embarrassment.

The petition said: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

To sign the petition ALLOWING Trump into the UK on a state visit, click here .

To sign the petition BANNING Trump's UK state visit, click here .