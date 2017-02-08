Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HS2 Ltd has allocated £3million to protect the environment in the Colne Valley region, including the relocation of nature reserves, creation of alternative woodland routes and new visitor attractions.

This accompanies a series of public events held throughout February, which aim to find ways of reducing the impact of the HS2 rail link on wildlife.

Work on the £56billion high-speed train link is expected to start this year, but concerns have been raised about the impact it will have on wildlife at the Colne Valley Regional Park.

The London Wildlife Trust is now encouraging members of the public to have their say and shape the way HS2 deals with the impacts on the environment in consultation events.

The trust has said: “The current proposed route is likely to have a significant and avoidable impact on the natural environment.”

This statement accompanies one by The Wildlife Trusts, who said: “Although The Wildlife Trusts are generally supportive of sustainable transport schemes – they are an important part of our necessary transition to a low carbon economy – we believe this must not be achieved at the expense of the natural environment”.

Affected areas in the Colne Valley include the Broadwater Lake, Tilehouse Woods, Frays Farm Meadows and Hillingdon Outdoor Activity Centre.

A viaduct will be running through the Hillingdon Outdoor Activity Centre site and management of the activity centre fear the train line, which will run between London and Birmingham, will force them to close.

The first consultation event was held yesterday (February 7) in St Mark's Hall, Denham, but another will be held tonight (February 8) at Maple Cross JMI School in Denham Way, Maple Cross between 5pm and 8pm.

Finally, on Thursday February 9 there will be a consultation event at Harefield Library in Park Lane from 3pm to 7pm.

The Colne Valley Regional Park Panel was set up in 2015 to explore impacts of HS2 in the area and since then they have put together a list of projects aimed at reducing impacts on different sites.

Their plans include the relocation of the nature reserve within the Mid Colne Site of Special Scientific Interest in the Broadwater area and long-term alternative access to the east of Broadwater Lake.

Other bids to reduce environmental impacts include HS2's recent announcement to plant seven million trees along the Phase 1 route, which will take place in Autumn 2017 to Spring 2018.