Two Chiltern consultants have helped perform 100 life-changing operations in Nepal in less than a fortnight.

Dr Kumar Panikkar and Mr Ian Bottrill, Consultants at BMI The Chiltern Hospital, are volunteering abroad and putting into practice their medical expertise.

Dr Panikkar, an anaesthetist, and Mr Bottrill, an ear, nose and throat surgeon, are helping the charity BRINOS prevent and cure ear disease in Nepal.

Deafness is one of the most common single disabilities suffered by citizens of the South Asian country.

Mr Bottrill, who works for the hospital in Great Missenden, said the charity provides an invaluable service.

He said: “It's a pleasure and honour to be able to offer our skills to one of the poorest countries in the world with a high incidence of ear disease.

“BRINOS has not only provided surgery to the population, it has trained local staff to provide education and assessments 52 weeks a year.”

The medical duo were working in the remote town of Nepalgunj, where they helped carry out 111 major operations on adults and children in just eight days.

The life-changing operations restored hearing to people who have gone deaf as a result of infection or damage.

BRINOS, founded in 1988, has completed more than 4,000 major ear operations in Nepal since it began.

So far Mr Bottrill has volunteered six times and Dr Panikkar has volunteered twice.

Fraser Dawson, Executive Director of the BMI The Chiltern Hospital, was pleased with the consultants' work.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted that two of our Consultants were able to support such a worthy charity and transform lives.

“We are extremely proud of the support they have given.”