The number of child sex offences recorded by Thames Valley Police rose by 37% last year – which is an average of seven offences each day.

The figures, obtained by the NSPCC, found that 2,488 offences were committed during last year and 690 of those were against children ages 10-years-old or under.

To cope with the increasing number crimes, which include rape and sexual assault, the NSPCC is calling for specialist training for police investigating online abuse, effective rehabilitation for offenders and investment in early intervention services to help children recover.

NSPCC Chief Executive Peter Wanless said the figures obtained show that much more needs to be done to prevent child sex offences from happening.

He said: “This steep rise lays bare just how extensive this appalling crime against children has become, claiming multiple victims every hour, some of whom are yet to say their first word.

“Sexual abuse can shatter a child’s life and leave them feeling ashamed, depressed, or even suicidal. Now, more than ever, victims need help as soon as possible to help them recover from their ordeals and go on to lead full and happy lives.

“Government must commit funds to early intervention that better help these children who through no fault of their own are enduring so much pain.”

NSPCC suggest one reason for the 37% increase it that online grooming is becoming a “major problem”, with “predators reaching multiple children” when online.

Although a 37% increase is confirmed, the total number of sex offences committed is unknown, as more children may not have come forward because they are frightened or do not realise they have been abused.

To help educate children, NSPCC’s “Speak Out. Stay Safe” programme visits schools across the UK to help children learn the signs of abuse and what to do if they have been the victim of such abuse.

The charity’s “Letting The Future In” service also provides therapy for children who have been sexually abused, and its “Protect and Respect” programme helps older children and young people who have been, or are at risk of being, sexually exploited.

For more information about NSPCC and reporting child sex abuse, click here .