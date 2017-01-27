Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced it plans to relocate Chesham's Jobcentre Plus.

The centre, currently on Red Lion Street, will soon be moved to Chesham Library, on Elgiva Lane.

The move is part of a nationwide change to Jobcentre Plus branches, as currently, 20% of their office space is under-used due to a huge rise in the number of online transactions.

Currently, 80% of applications for Jobseeker's Allowance and 99.6% for Universal Credit are submitted online.

On top of that, since 2010, 2.7 million more people are in work, youth unemployment has fallen by 366,000 and the employment rate is at a record high.

Damian Hinds, Minster for Employment, said the nationwide changes reflect the increased use of the internet.

He said: “The way the world works has changed rapidly in the last 20 years and the welfare state needs to keep pace.

“As more people access their benefits through the internet many of our buildings are under-used. We are concentrating our resources on what we know best helps people to work.

“The changes we’ve announced will help ensure that the way we deliver our services reflects the reality of today’s welfare system.”

The DWP plans to merge 78 smaller Jobcentre Plus offices with larger ones, co-locate 50 offices with local authorities or community services and close 27 back office buildings.

A spokesperson for DWP said: “At the heart of everything we do is our customers, and we’ve made it easier for people to access our suite of specialist services to find work and get the support that they need – whether that be in person, online or over the phone.

“By bringing together a number of neighbouring Jobcentres we’re continuing to modernise our operations while ensuring that our premises provide the best value to the taxpayer.”

A final decision on these plans is expected to be made within six months, with a view to complete the moves by 31 March 2018.

All claimants will be contacted to explain what the changes will mean to them.