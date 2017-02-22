Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham ladies are uniting to celebrate their faith on international Women's World Day of Prayer.

The worldwide event, on Friday 3 March, is being celebrated in the Bucks town at the United Reformed Church in the Broadway at 10.30am.

The material for the service has been written by the women of the Philippines on the theme “Am I being Unfair to You?”, based on the Gospel story of the workers hired to labour in Matthew 20.

Marjorie Davies, of the United Reformed Church, said the Chesham events are always a success and she spoke about what church-goers could expect.

She said: “We will be hearing about life in the Philippines today and praying for specific projects that local Christians are engaged in.

“After the service, refreshments will be served, including some tasty snacks from Filipino recipes.

“We do emphasise that the service is very much open to all and hope that men will also take the opportunity to participate in this Day of Prayer. The Day of Prayer is for everyone, not just women! Young children are especially welcome.”

The event, which is hosted at a different Chesham church each year, will see all the churches in the area coming together for the service.

Church-goers will hear from a girl, a mother and an older woman recounting their situations, their hopes and their fears; the service will also be reminded how Typhoon Haiyan swept across the western Pacific Ocean and struck the Philippine Islands in 2013.

During the service, there will be a reflection on the artwork designed for the occasion by Rowena “Apol” Laxamana-Sta. Rosa.

To find out further information, resources and other services locally and across the UK, please click here.