Whether they're old or just unwanted, hoarding bras is something that most women will admit to.

So, to take advantage of this, ladies in Buckinghamshire are being asked to dig out their unused bras so they can be sent to victims of rape and assault in Africa.

Bras for Africa, an appeal launched by Specifically Bras Repair Services (SBRS), collects unwanted underwear and makes sure they are sent to the people who need them most.

Since the appeal was launched, Chesham Town Council has set up a donation box in their Town Hall and a number of bras have already been received.

Sue De Souza, the owner of SBRS, started the appeal and is encouraging everyone to get involved.

She said: “I believe that offering a woman who has been emotionally and physically assaulted a bra can aid in her road to recovery.

“It is not a prevention or a cure but it is part of a healing process - the act of giving with kindness and mindfulness can be a healing experience for the receiver. Knowing that other people or women are on your side can be so powerful.

“This appeal will aid in spreading the word that we don't have to be a throwaway society - we can fix our bras and a multitude of other things and reuse them for a much longer time.”

According to Global Women Connected, wearing underwear is a sign of wealth in Africa and therefore women are more likely to have a male relative in their lives.

This suggests that the woman is not alone and is less vulnerable, meaning she is less likely to be attacked and raped.

Since launching the appeal, women from all over Buckinghamshire have been donating their unwanted bras to SBRS.

You too can donate your unwanted underwear at Chesham Town Hall or for more information on SBRS go to their Facebook page here .