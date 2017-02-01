Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham residents attended a World Cafe Event on Sunday to discuss crime and safety issues in the area.

The event, held at Chiltern Hills Academy on January 29, was run by the Thames Valley Police, Chiltern Distict Council and South Bucks Council.

Welcoming in any residents or businesses, the event craeted an open forum for members of public to talk about issues such as anti-social behavious, speeding and drugs.

Chesham neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Cossey was thrilled at how well the event went.

He said: “We were really pleased to see so many people and we hope those who came found it useful.

“Burglary, speeding and parking were the top issues raised and officers were able to give some advice on the day to help people.

"We will also be working with the district councils and local communities to address the issues raised, where possible, longer term.

“This could mean setting up Speed Watch groups, for example, for members of the community to get involved.”

More than 70 people attended the World Cafe Event in Chesham, including a number of families and local businesses.