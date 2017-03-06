Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham volunteers were tasked with cleaning up the community this weekend in a local litter pick.

Community Clear Up Day, on Saturday 4 March, was organised by Pond Park Community Association and the event saw a wide range of people taking part.

Members of the local Rainbows, Brownies, Hivings Church, Chesham in Bloom were accompanied by local residents as they picked litter from 10am.

Councillor Mark Shaw, Chairman of the Association, said the litter pick had fantastic results.

He said: “There have been many recent complaints at litter being thrown in the streets locally.

“Therefore, the Association thought it would be a great idea to get local people and organisations together to brighten up the areas in time for Spring.”

Cllr Mark Shaw will be presenting certificates to the Rainbows and Brownies that took part in coming weeks.

Deputy Chairman of the Association Derek Lacey also welcomed the Community Clear Up Day.

“It’s really helped to cheer up the area,” he said.

"It was fantastic that over thirty-five people turn out to help and we collected over thirty bags of rubbish.”