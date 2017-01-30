Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chesham fly-tipper has been fined nearly £2,000 for dumping building waste on Arrewig Lane, Chartridge.

Jake Thomas Sheridan Blankson, 30, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on 20 January.

The court fined him £633, ordered clean-up and prosecution costs of £1,175 and issued a victim surcharge of £80 – making a total cost of £1,871.

The offender admitted his guilt but claimed he found the waste at another roadside and took it home to see if there was any of value in it before he dumped it in Chartridge.

Sir Beville Stanier, Chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "This case shows yet again that it would have been considerably cheaper for the offender to have paid to dispose of the waste lawfully.

“The investigation uncovered an unlikely explanation for the late night dumping in this case - in such instances we will usually seek to prosecute."

The case was prosecuted by Bucks County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

In November 2003, the Waste Partnership launched the 'Illegal Dumping Costs' campaign to combat illegal dumping and waste management offences in Buckinghamshire.

Since that date, the Partnership has secured 571 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

On average, since April 2010, there has been at least one conviction per week for illegal dumping offences in Buckinghamshire.

This has resulted in a halving of reported incidents and a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire taxpayer over the period, principally through reducing removal and disposal costs.

Report illegal dumping in Bucks on 0845 330 1856 or at http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly.