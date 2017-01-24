Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gifted 11-year-old Chesham Prep pupil has been showing off his tennis talents to the people of France.

Joshua Oakley, of Little Chalfont, was selected as part of a Great Britain team to play against a French team.

The match, which took place in Le Touquet on the 19-21 January, intended to give the young talents an insight into the life of a professional tennis player.

The trip also gave the players experience with working as a team, committing themselves to a match and fighting hard for every point.

Director of sport at Chesham Prep, James Bateson, is thrilled at how well Joshua is doing.

He said: “We are naturally very proud of Joshua and his incredible success in the very competitive field of tennis.

“He is a wonderful all round sportsman, excelling in all of the sports played in our school.”

Competing in France is just one of Joshua's recent successes, as he has also been selected for the Aegon Future Stars programme 2016-17 – which identifies the top emerging young talent from across Britain.

The talented pupil, who trains at Halton Tennis Centre with Alan Hutcherson and the Everyball coaching team, has also been named number one for Bucks Boys in U10 in the County Cup and Lionel Cox Events.

On top of this, Joshua has also qualified for Nike National Finals boys U10 in Bournemouth last year, where he was within the top 16 of boys U10 in the UK.