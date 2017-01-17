Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bucks school chef has won an award for cooking up a storm at Chesham Grammar School.

Colin Wilson took home the Highly Commended Main Course award after competing in the South East Final of LACA School Chef of the Year 2017.

This year's competition saw nine South East contestants cooking their dishes against the clock under the scrutiny of the judges.

In just 90 minutes, the chefs used their culinary expertise to produce four portions of main course and a desert, all suitable for 11-year-olds.

Mr Wilson's award-winning main course was Grammar's Chesham Chicken - Coconut Chicken served with Flat Bread, Vegetable Ragu and Vegetable Pilaf.

Head Teacher Annmarie McNaney was thrilled about Mr Wilson's award.

She said: “I am delighted that Colin has won this award.

“Colin and his team prepare high-quality school meals for our students and for many others in the town as we are a hub kitchen for AiP - I would like to congratulate him.”

Another award-winner was Sharon Merrett, of The Forest School, Berkshire, who won Highly Commended Dessert with her Cucumber and Lemon Cake desert.

However, both of the chef's creations were beaten by Barry Brewington, a School Chef at Medway UTC in Chatham.

His meal of Moroccan Meatballs – served with Humous, Pomegranate and Couscous – and a Panna Cotta dessert saw him named the overall winner for the region.

He will now compete in the National Final, which will be held on 2 March 2017 in Stratford Upon Avon.