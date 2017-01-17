Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devastated mother and grandmother have described their heartbreak after losing their two-year-old girl to multiple organ failure.

Lilley-Ann, who lived in Chesham, lost her battle with dilated cardiomyopathy in October 2015 after two years of fighting the disease.

Now, the family has set up a fundraising page to afford a headstone for Lilley, who is buried at Chesham Bois.

Sophie Fulford, of Chesham Waterside, said a headstone would be a wonderful way to remember her daughter.

Sophie said: “A headstone really would mean everything to our family.

“This is the last thing we need to finish off the send off for our little girl - we would finally be able to finish our goodbyes.”

Lilley was first diagnosed with a heart condition when she was just five-months-old after she started having breathing difficulties.

Doctors told Sophie that her daughter was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which part of the heart is enlarged and weakened.

After being rushed to Southampton hospital, Lilley’s heart stopped - but she was brought back to life and put in an induced coma.

Then, after months of hospital visits and scans, Lilley had a stroke - it was then doctors decided she needed a tracheostomy to help with her breathing.

Lisa Williams, Lilley’s grandmother, said that procedure was very upsetting for the family.

Ms Williams, 36, said: “The tracheostomy was heartbreaking - after that, we couldn’t hear Lilley’s sweet little voice anymore.

“But she dealt with everything so well - she was so clever and cheeky throughout everything she went through.

“Words can’t describe what she meant to us - it’s heartbreaking knowing she’s not around anymore.”

Sadly, four months after the tracheostomy, Lilley’s liver failed and her family was told she had just two weeks to live.

Lilley-Ann was then taken off the life-support machine and is now buried in a grave in Chesham, surrounded with flowers and teddies.

Ms Williams said she set up the Go Fund Me page to try and get some closure for the family.

She said: “A headstone really would make her grave complete.

“People who see it knows it’s a child because of the size of the grave, but it’d be nice for them to walk past and know who it is.

“It’ll be a lovely way of remembering her - it would mean everything to us.”

Since the page was set up in October, the family have raised £120 out of the £2,222 goal.

You can donate to help buy Lilley-Ann's headstone here .