Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern Dial-a-Ride, a charity which helps people with mobility problems live a normal life, is appealing for local residents’ help.

In order to run their door-to-door service, the charity relies upon a team of trained and caring drivers - mainly volunteers.

The drivers at Chiltern Dial-a-Ride (CDAR) complete more than 14,000 passenger journeys annually for those in the community who need help.

Whether it’s driving to day-centres, the doctors or simply the shops, CDAR helps its customers function normally and also helps provide respite care.

However, after expanding their services to include the Wycombe district in April 2015, the not-for-profit organisation is in need of more devoted drivers.

David Ouvry, the charity’s Chairman, is asking residents of Buckinghamshire to consider volunteering, even as little as one day a week.

He said: “We badly need more people to give some of their time to assist us in keeping pace with the steadily rising demand.

“Demand for our services is increasing and our capacity to meet this demand is limited by the number of drivers we have.”

CDAR, which started in 1989, now has a fleet of 10 minibuses and a team of volunteers who want to give something back to the community.

One volunteer, Michael Penton, 67, got involved with the charity after he had experienced first-hand what it was like to need extra help.

Mr Penton, of Chesham, said: “My wife and I received help when she was in need of special care and I wanted to give something back to the community.

“There came a time when I had more time on my hands, so now I spend a couple of days a week driving with CDAR. What I do is both fulfilling and profoundly satisfying.”

Get Bucks spent a day with another volunteer, Robert Buttery, who began driving on Thursdays after retiring from his job in the motor industry.

From the one day spent with the charity, it became clear the volunteers go above and beyond to make sure their customers feel comfortable and relaxed.

One lady, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the charity has changed her and her husband’s lives.

She said: “Dial-a-Ride became such an important part of our lives when my husband came home from the hospital in a wheelchair.

“We now have a life again - twice weekly visits into Chesham for shopping and the occasional special day out.

“However, one very special benefit is that the drivers come into the house to collect my husband and return him.

“One Tuesday morning I had a bad fall, but luckily a volunteer, Andy, was due and he helped me and called 999 to have me checked over - what a friend.”

In order to keep helping the people who need it in Buckinghamshire, CDAR needs more drivers to keep up with the demand.

If you would like to dedicate some of your time to volunteering with CDAR, call 01494 766123 or click here for more information.