A charity boxing gym in Amersham is hoping to get kids off the streets and into the ring.

Evolve Boxing Academy, on Raans Road, is running a variety of workshops, boot camps and one-on-one sessions to raise money to subsidise boxing for young people.

The academy is hoping to inspire young people in Bucks by giving them something to devote themselves to and become passionate about.

Andy Gill, who opened the Evolve Boxing Academy, took up the sport as a teenager after he was bullied by peers and domestically abused by his step-grandfather.

Mr Gill, who started training at All Stars Boxing Gym, said boxing transformed his life by giving him something to be passionate about and now he wants to give the same gift to others.

“One day I got into trouble at school and met a police officer called PC Angel. He was the one who introduced me to boxing and showed me there was a different way of dealing with my aggression," Mr Gill said.

“Mr Akay, my first boxing coach, was like a dad to me. He guided me, he taught me right from wrong – he showed me how to be respectful and taught me that everyone in the club was your brother and sister.

“Now, when I start training these kids I get them in a circle and say 'look to your left, look to your right. That's your brother and that's your sister. When they're in trouble, you make sure you stand beside them and be united.

“I promote family at here at Evolve Boxing, as well as respect, manners and unity.”

After opening, the academy has invested in equipment and is planning to run spinning and keep fit classes, personal training sessions and others things to raise money.

In order to secure the future of the club, they are looking for local businesses to sponsor them in return for advertising at the gym or on their uniform.

Mimi Harker, chairman of the Chiltern District Council, said it was important for people to support the charity.

She said: “Andy is likeable, talented and confident in what he's doing – and that gives me confidence. He tailor fits the exercise we do to what I'm capable of and I've never felt more exhilarated than what I have felt in that ring.

“I want to see businesses get involved and support the club, this is a great opportunity for social corporate responsibility. Local businesses, please come forward and support Evolve Boxing.”

Annual membership at the club is £45 and the walk-in cost is £10. For more information about the club or about sponsoring Evolve Boxing, click here.