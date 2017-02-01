Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Bucks celebrities teamed up in Amersham this week to support their local charity, Dreamflight.

The award-winning trainer and author Christianne Wolfee, of Chesham, accompanied celebrity hairdresser and salon owner Brendan O’Sullivan on January 31.

The celebrity duo hosted the event at Brendan’s Amersham salon and helped Bucks residents beat the winter blues by giving pick-me-up tips, motivational talks and cookery demonstrations.

Dreamflight, a Chesham based charity established in 1986, works with children who suffer from a serious illness or disability and takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Orlando, Floria.

Christianne Wolfee, author of The Body Rescue Plan series and who has just launched The body rescue slimming clubs across the UK, said people should support local charities.

The award-winning author said: “It's very important to support local charities and for local business to support each other too.

“It was a lovely positive evening, where I showed various ways of boosting your energy, losing weight and feeling good through the winter months, through nutrition, meditation and exercise.

“The audience tasted the food, juices and smoothies I made, which are recipes from my three books, and we raised money for Dreamflight and raised awareness of my business.”

The other speaker, Brendan O'Sullivan, has travelled the globe styling for top designer fashion shows, prestigious industry seminars and photo shoots for top supermodels and celebrities.

Mr O'Sullivan gave top-tips about beating the blues, including reflexology, nail care techniques and ways to keep your hair in top-quality condition.

Patricia Pearce, MBE, of Dreamflight, also spoke at the event about her 30 years of working with the charity.

The co-founder, who once worked for British Airways, decided to take deserving children to Disneyland in 1986 and now the charity has taken over 5,000 children on the holiday of a lifetime.

The event on Tuesday raised money for the charity and will help them take more kids abroad.

For more information about Dreamflight, click here .