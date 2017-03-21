Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two burglars imprisoned for an “appalling” aggravated burglary in Amersham have had their jail sentences slashed by an appeal court.

Garfield Mushore, 20, and Krystal Glasgow, 19, were each armed with an imitation handgun when they raided the property on Hill Way in January last year.

Mrs Justice McGowan told London's Appeal Court this week that one carried a knife as they demanded money and attacked the residents – a 38-yaer-old woman and two men, aged 25 and 45.

Pellets were fired from one of the firearms and one of the victims was pistol-whipped.

Glasgow, of Holly Drive, Aylesbury, was given an eight-year sentence and Mushore, of Abert Road, Luton, was sentenced to 12 years at Aylesbury Crown Court last August.

The judge who sentenced them said they had been “acting like gangsters” and Mrs Justice McGowan said the victims must have been “profoundly upset” by the experience.

The court heard that “appalling violence” was used in the burglary and one victim was shot and “must have believed the weapons were real”.

Nadia Chbat, the barrister for both men, argued their sentences were too tough – especially considering their youth – and Mrs Justice McGowan agreed their punishments were “too great”.

The judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Davis and Mrs Justice McGowan, reduced Mushore's sentence from 12 to nine years and Glasgow's from eight to six.