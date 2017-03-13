Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from Little Chalfont excelled at an engineering event last week when they competed against Buckinghamshire schools.

Dr Challoner's High School, in Amersham, hosted the Institution of Engineering and Technology's Faraday Challenge, which tested students' designing skills and pitching abilities.

The event, sponsored by Bosch, saw four Year 8 teams competing from Dr Challoner's - they were against teams entering from Wycombe Abbey school and Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe.

The all-day competition tested teamwork abilities and challenged pupils to design products, program using the BBC Micro:bit computers and pitch ideas in order to win.

All teams scored between 85 and 78 marks, and the winning team - from Dr Challoner's - consisted of Hannah Boyd-Hall, Lily Gregory, Connie Harrop, Lucy Miller, Jaina Stamp and Rachel Valan.

Each of the winners won a £10 Amazon vouchers and a trophy for the school.