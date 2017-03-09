Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from Amersham are being given the chance to create their own businesses in an enterprising project backed by a Bucks pub.

Students from Woodside Junior School and Chesham Bois Church of England School are receiving funds and business mentoring from Amersham's The White Lion pub.

Using this money, the pupils work in teams to create their own businesses, set up with a loan of up to £40.

On top of this, pupils took part in a range of activities – including pitching business ideas, studying product development and learning about costings, budgeting and marketing.

The pupils were introduced to the manager of The White Lion, which is part of Bermondsey Pub Company, who shared her own career and business insights.

Manager Hannah Richards said: “I think a good pub plays an important social role in our communities, which is why it feels so natural for us to get involved in this great venture.

“The pupils are all full of beans and great ideas, it's a real honour to be involved as they learn to get to grips with the fundamentals of good businesses.”

The courses are being run by Stride Ventures as part of the 'Putting Young Minds to Work' project, which aims to open young people’s minds to the world of business and enterprise.

Lorraine Sutherland, Head Teacher at Woodside Junior School, said: “Already, the children have learnt a lot, ranging from a greater understanding of how the world works financially, to the importance of money and accurate financial records.

“On behalf of Woodside Junior School, I am very grateful to the organisers and sponsors of Stride for providing our Year 6 pupils with such a wonderful opportunity to learn the basics of business, teamwork and products.”

Stride was founded in 2014 by Elena Macia and Nikki de Bruin, who have more than 26 years’ business experience between them, and since it started the project has inspired more than 1,000 pupils to start up their own mini-businesses.

Elena said: “It’s fantastic that Bermondsey Pub Company is supporting something which helps teach business values to children.

“The Government and education experts are all saying this is a growing problem, and there is a lack of funding for this type of learning, which is why support from companies such as Bermondsey Pub Company is key in being able to bridge that gap.”