Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student at Bucks New University has won an internship with Dulux for her innovative work with denim.

Neesha Lynch, a second-year textiles student, showed off her understanding of colour trends when she presented her work to the paint company’s creative team in December.

The Textile and Surface Design students were told to ‘immerse themselves’ in their Colour Future trends and colour forecast for 2017.

Neesha spoke about her winning interpretation of Dulux’s Colour of the Year - Denim Drift.

She said: “I looked at denim itself and how it could be reconstructed, broken down and remade again so it would be more interesting.

“This has been a great experience. At university, you are usually focused on your own work and what you are doing and this has been a great opportunity to collaborate with a big company that is so well-known.

“It is focusing my mind on my career after university.”

This is the third year the Dulux Colour Futures project has helped Bucks New University students great creative with colours - giving them the briefing to ‘immerse themselves in the trend and bring them to life’.

Emily Simpson, colour and design Manager at Dulux, spoke about the benefits of the competition.

She said: “Interpretation of trends is exactly what we do, so it’s great to see the students getting a chance to role-play in a practice environment.

“Bucks has really great facilities and the students are very experimental, very hands on. They also seem to have very good, technical computer skills as well, so they are really set up here to go out into the industry and work straight away.”

To see all the of students’ work visit The Gallery, opposite The Gateway, High Wycombe Campus.