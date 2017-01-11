Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A professor of mental health at Buckinghamshire New University has responded to the Prime Minister's speech about mental health in schools.

Colin Martin, lecturer at the High Wycombe based university, spoke after Mrs May talked of plans to 'transform' attitudes to mental health, focusing particularly on children and young people.

Professor Martin said that mental health is a hot topic for schools.

He said: “Teachers are not mental health professionals, and nor should one expect them to be.

“However, given that 75 per cent of psychological disorder begins before the end of higher education, mental health and well-being is a critical issue for school leaders.

Theresa May's speech outlined the need to improve mental health services, suggesting there is not enough help to hand for those suffering from these types of illnesses.

The PM also announced an extra £15m will be provided for community care, alongside improved support in the workplace and additional training for teachers.

A recent survey by The Key showed that two-thirds of school leaders are more concerned about pupils' mental health than any other issues - including drugs and bullying.

Professor Martin spoke about educators' need for more training on providing support.

He said: “The government has made a pledge to provide mental health first aid training in secondary schools, but it's imperative that this training provides educators with the skills and tools they need to provide effective support to young people.

“Education professionals often feel overwhelmed and dis-empowered by the challenges they face.

“Bucks New University has created a Master's in mental health and well-being in education as a result.”