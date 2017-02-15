Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employment levels in Bucks have soared since South East employment rates hit a record-breaking high.

Figures released today suggest South East employment is at a record rate of 74.6%, with 31.84 million now in work – which is 300,000 more than this time last year.

On top of that, the number of women in work has risen to a record-breaking 70% and youth unemployment is now at 12.6%, its lowest level since 2005.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there are 228,000 more people working in the IT & business services in the South East than in 2010, with jobs in health & education also increasing by 127,000.

The South East's retail and distribution industry benefited from 114,000 more people since the start of the decade and an extra 90,000 people began work in the hospitality industry.

(Photo: 2012 Getty Images)

Sam Louch, deputy Universal Credit work coach team leader, said the figures for this part of the country are fantastic.

She said: “Overall, it's looking very positive for this part of the country – the South East is a particularly buoyant area and we're doing really well. We still even have a huge number of job vacancies.

“The figures are increasing because people are finding a variety of jobs – both full and part time – to suit their home lives. Also, I think the employment rate for women is just set to increase month on month, year on year.

“On top of this, there are a lot of things going on at JobCentres to help people back into work, from helping them learn soft skills to helping them identify the kinds of jobs they should be applying for.”

Figures show that the South East's claimant count - the number of people seeking unemployment benefits while they are seeking for work - is down by 64%.

Aylesbury constituency's claimant count has decreased by 56%, Chesham and Amersham's has gone down by 65% and Beaconsfield's has dropped by 66%.

However, one aspect of the figures suggests that the manufacturing industry in the South East has taken a hit – with 14,000 fewer people being employed in the industry since 2010.