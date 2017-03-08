Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wracked with pain after eight years on morphine, a Buckinghamshire resident has chosen death over a life after being blighted by illness and cruel spending cuts.

Marie Lopez, a once vibrant businesswoman, has spent every last penny paying for her own care after social services left her to suffer from Chron's disease – a crippling and incurable condition.

Now she is using her last £10,000 to buy an end to her ordeal at an assisted suicide clinic in Switzerland, even though she is not dying.

Almost 10 years ago, the 38 hours a week of social care was cut back entirely, forcing the Chron's sufferer to fund it herself.

Now, she has decided she can endure no more and blames Government cuts for her decision to die at the Lifecircle Clinic in Basel.

The former City analyst, who was diagnosed in her teens, says: “I have not taken this decision lightly. I am ready to die to put an end to my misery. Crohn’s might not be terminal but, believe me, it kills at a slow pace.

“You wouldn’t keep an animal alive in the state I am in. I spend my life in a constant state of severe lethargy, exhausted and unable to carry out even basic chores. I live in complete social isolation. I’m lonely.

“If the authorities listened to what I’m going through perhaps they would have given me the help I needed in the first place and maybe this would not be happening.”

Marie claims she has been denied vital care, despite repeated pleas from experts to Buckinghamshire Social Services. She hopes that after she dies, they will be held to account for their actions.

Lifecircle Clinic doctors agreed to register her after she made a heartbreaking plea, stating that her disease was “incurable and progressive” and her life was no longer worth living.

Marie’s tale bears a harrowing likeness to Ken Loach’s award-winning film I, Daniel Blake, in which an injured carpenter has to rely on welfare.

When he heard of Marie’s plight, director Loach told the Sunday Mirror: “So many people have been treated with great cruelty by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions), it’s not surprising to hear of one more.

“Everyone’s heart should go out to anyone contending with both a debilitating illness and a brutal bureaucracy”.

Marie, whose own specialist warned she could become “acutely suicidal” without proper care, adds: “The cuts are killing people and I do not want anyone else to suffer the way I have.”

In 2008, she hit crisis point when all social services help was halted - she was later offered one hour’s care a day, when her GP said she needed 35 hours a week.

But when the disease started to worsen, she could no longer bear the increased physical pain and last year contacted the Swiss clinic.

Marie gained a business degree in Spain, where she was born, and an MBA in the UK, before working in the City.

She says: “Independent living in Britain is one of the biggest cons going. I paid 40 per cent tax in the UK for more than 20 years, but when I fell ill there was no real help.

“Councils take advantage of the most vulnerable as they know they can’t defend themselves. Without help, my life went downhill rapidly. And the humiliation and indignity of my condition means I am a prisoner in my own home.”

Marie has undergone countless ops and still needs twice-yearly procedures. She has a “Do Not Resuscitate” order on her medical files.

Close to tears, Marie adds: “People hear Crohn’s and they think it is tummy pain and toilet problems. In reality you need help for any tasks and chores.

“It affects the entire digestive system. You do not eat much if you know it’s going to hurt in an hour. You need a special toilet to avoid abscesses, which costs £5,000, and the authorities pay nothing.

"It’s wrecked my life. This is a very, very cruel illness.

Savage Tory cuts since 2010 have seen a huge drop in funding. The Local Government Association warned some councils find it so hard to provide the correct ­support they risk a High Court challenge for breaking the law.

The Government is ­lifting NHS funding by £10billion by 2020 – but Marie won't be around by then, as her suicide is expected in three months.

She adds: “For me, my assisted death is not something sad or tragic. On the contrary it will be a deliverance from a cruel illness, which has destroyed my life.”

Bucks County Council said: “We work to assess and respond to individual needs in accordance with statutory frameworks. We do not comment on individual cases for legal reasons."