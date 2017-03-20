Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bucks college has made 'significant progress' since being branded inadequate by Ofsted in July last year, according to a new report.

Amersham & Wycombe College, which provides a range of full and part-time further and higher education courses, was re-visited by the inspectors in February.

In their most recent report, Ofsted found that the college had made 'significant progress' against each of the set themes in its campuses in Amersham, Flackwell Heath and Wycombe.

One of the themes is that all teachers have consistently high expectations of learners’ attendance, punctuality and attitudes to learning - which has progressed in the college.

College Interim Principal Jackie Watt was thrilled at the results of Ofsted's reinspection.

She said: “I am delighted that the remarkable efforts made by staff in securing substantial improvements have been recognised by Ofsted.

“Our students have responded positively and this bodes well for their own success. These latest findings illustrate real progress since the Ofsted report was published last year.”

Last year, the college was forced to receive government help and was ranked ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted - in a report which revealed “disharmony and dysfunction” in the college.

However, now Inspectors found that Leadership and the management of teaching and learning had been transformed since June 2016.

On top of that, Ofsted said: “There was a more open, transparent and supportive culture at all levels underpinning the significant improvements made”.