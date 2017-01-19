Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bucks children have been challenged to unleash their inner artist ahead of this year's Armed Forces Day.

A competition, open to all primary school aged children in Bucks and Milton Keynes, is challenging children to design a poster which shows their pride in the Armed Forces community.

The winning poster, which will ideally be unique to Buckinghamshire, will feature on the front of the programme for the Armed Forces Day event at Aylesbury Rugby Club on Saturday 17 June.

The winner will also be granted a VIP family ticket to the event, which will include live music, entertainment and aerial displays.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, who is launching the competition with Bucks County Council, is encouraging all children to take part.

He said: “This competition gives children a unique opportunity to show their support for the armed forces and also showcase their artistic talents.

“We want as many children as possible to take part and I for one am really excited to see what they come up with.”

The colourful creations should be as imaginative as possible, need to be A4 portrait and must contain the words "Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Armed Forces Day 2017".

Closing date for the entries is Friday March 3 and each poster must include the pupil's name, age and school on the back.

Buckinghamshire county councillor and cabinet member for education and Skills, Zahir Mohammed said the competition is both educational and fun.

He said: “It is important that people are aware of the Armed Forces and I hope this competition will inspire children to find out more.”

Please send your entries to Armed Forces Day Poster Competition, Civic and Ceremonial Services Team, Judges Lodgings, Buckinghamshire County Council, County Hall, Walton Street, Aylesbury HP21 1UA.